Contrasting Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) & AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and AGNC Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 2 0 0 0 1.00 AGNC Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus target price of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.60%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.7%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -101.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

49.6% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and AGNC Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $194.51 million 2.33 -$402.92 million ($1.58) -6.44 AGNC Investment $108.00 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

AGNC Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital -15.87% 45.58% 4.37% AGNC Investment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Invesco Mortgage Capital beats AGNC Investment on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. The company funds its investments primarily through collateralized borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

