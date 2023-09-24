Financial Analysis: Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) versus DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF)

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) and DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ferrovial and DIAGNOS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrovial 0 2 4 0 2.67 DIAGNOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ferrovial currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.23%. Given Ferrovial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ferrovial is more favorable than DIAGNOS.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrovial $7.96 billion 2.83 $187.57 million N/A N/A DIAGNOS $370,000.00 80.24 -$1.88 million ($0.04) -10.25

This table compares Ferrovial and DIAGNOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ferrovial has higher revenue and earnings than DIAGNOS.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrovial and DIAGNOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A DIAGNOS -658.60% N/A -256.42%

Risk & Volatility

Ferrovial has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIAGNOS has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ferrovial beats DIAGNOS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops transport infrastructure, mobility solutions, civil works, and buildings projects in Spain and internationally. The company designs and builds various public and private works; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, bridges, and airports; designs, constructs, operates and maintains potable water treatment plants, urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and desalination plants. In addition, the company manufactures and markets asphalt and bitumen products; develops, operates, and manages airports; and promotes, constructs, and operates energy generation and transmission infrastructures. Further, it provides mobility services, include ZITY, an electric carsharing service application; invests in electric vehicle sector, including cars and associated charging infrastructures; and sells, rents, and maintains hydraulic equipment, jacks, and floating caisson equipment. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc. provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes. It also provides various consulting services in the fields of data analysis and artificial intelligence. DIAGNOS Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Brossard, Canada.

