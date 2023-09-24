Mativ (MATV) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Paper mills” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mativ to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mativ and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mativ $2.17 billion -$6.60 million -25.03 Mativ Competitors $5.88 billion $754.36 million 31.67

Mativ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mativ. Mativ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mativ -1.21% 9.73% 3.06% Mativ Competitors 8.98% 21.48% 7.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Mativ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.4% of Mativ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mativ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of shares of all “Paper mills” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mativ pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Mativ pays out -65.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Paper mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 57.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mativ and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mativ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mativ Competitors 105 689 451 47 2.34

Mativ presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.56%. As a group, “Paper mills” companies have a potential upside of 14.95%. Given Mativ’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mativ is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Mativ has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mativ’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mativ rivals beat Mativ on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc. operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens. This segment serves filtration, protective solutions, release liners, healthcare, and industrials end-markets. The Fiber-Based Solutions segment provides packaging, printing, and specialty papers; and various paper-based products for the consumer channel, such as bright papers, cardstock, stationery paper, envelopes, journals, and planners. It also offers combustibles products comprising conventional papers and filter wraps, low-ignition propensity papers wrappers for small cigars, and hemp-based alternatives; noncombustibles; and lightweight papers. This segment serves cigarette and cigar manufacturers, and commercial print and combustibles end-markets. The company sells its products in the United States, Europe and the former Commonwealth of Independent States, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. and changed its name to Mativ Holdings, Inc. in July 2022. Mativ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

