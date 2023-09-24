Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $57.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.44. Camtek has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

