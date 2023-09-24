Brokerages Set Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Target Price at $7.00

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

LICY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NYSE LICY opened at $3.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 493.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

