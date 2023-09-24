The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Macerich alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAC

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30 and a beta of 2.15. Macerich has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $14.51.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $212.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.97 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 45,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.