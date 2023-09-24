Financial Analysis: ASP Isotopes (ASPI) versus Its Rivals

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ASP Isotopes to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ASP Isotopes and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASP Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes Competitors 31 331 310 6 2.43

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 18.86%. Given ASP Isotopes’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ASP Isotopes has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ASP Isotopes N/A -$4.95 million -2.43 ASP Isotopes Competitors $1.26 billion $32.20 million 12.80

ASP Isotopes’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes. ASP Isotopes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ASP Isotopes and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASP Isotopes N/A -116.87% -90.49% ASP Isotopes Competitors -21.17% 0.85% -7.44%

Summary

ASP Isotopes peers beat ASP Isotopes on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

