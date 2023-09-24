Head-To-Head Analysis: Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD)

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BT Brands and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $12.60 million 1.13 -$560,000.00 ($0.16) -14.25 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

BT Brands has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kona Grill.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BT Brands and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

BT Brands has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands -6.32% -8.86% -5.64% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of BT Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of BT Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kona Grill beats BT Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

