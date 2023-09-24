Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Head to Head Analysis

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) and MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritone and MSP Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $149.73 million 0.58 -$25.56 million ($1.59) -1.48 MSP Recovery $23.42 million 34.82 -$7.42 million N/A N/A

MSP Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

37.3% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.2% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 26.4% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Veritone and MSP Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 3 0 1 0 1.50 MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone presently has a consensus target price of $5.31, suggesting a potential upside of 126.06%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Veritone is more favorable than MSP Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and MSP Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -32.97% -66.76% -10.36% MSP Recovery -29.08% -15.83% -10.64%

Risk & Volatility

Veritone has a beta of 3.21, suggesting that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSP Recovery has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veritone beats MSP Recovery on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It is also developing LifeWallet, a platform for real-time analytics at the point of care which helps in identifying the primary insurer and assisting providers in receiving customary rates for accident-related treatment. MSP Recovery, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

