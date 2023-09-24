StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kellogg (NYSE:K)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on K. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.86.

Kellogg stock opened at $60.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $6,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,625,656.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,154,359.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,400 shares of company stock valued at $39,946,886 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 13.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 1.8% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 7.1% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

