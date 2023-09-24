Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 310.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 283.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $11.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.30. Bandwidth has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.65 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

