Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $18.14 Average PT from Analysts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVDL
Insider Transactions at Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,396,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,927,000 after acquiring an additional 94,146 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,524,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.75.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.