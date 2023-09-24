Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $61.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

BSX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.77. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $55.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $629,650.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,279.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

