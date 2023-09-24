Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LSCC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.91.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $82.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at $226,120.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,120.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.62, for a total value of $80,347.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,184 shares of company stock worth $10,862,710 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.