Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives $66.29 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.29.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 48.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 97.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 395,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,600,884.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

