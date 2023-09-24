Brokerages Set Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) PT at C$13.45

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.45.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

TSE:SPB opened at C$10.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.93. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.10 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.07. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of C$581.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Superior Plus will post 0.6906752 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

