Brokerages Set Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Target Price at $7.00

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

RSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 153,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 54,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,691 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 77,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSI stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $5.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.63.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, and other countries. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

