FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $442.73.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $435.82 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $429.96 and its 200 day moving average is $412.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.44%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.