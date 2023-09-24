RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RAPT

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $17.24 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.17.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 285,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 69,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.