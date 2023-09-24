Brokerages Set Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Target Price at $25.00

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get Bumble alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bumble

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Bumble Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after buying an additional 923,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bumble by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after buying an additional 1,134,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after buying an additional 102,126 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Bumble by 33.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,755,000 after buying an additional 960,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bumble by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,536,000 after buying an additional 319,783 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Bumble has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $259.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.63 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.