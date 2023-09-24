Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $22.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Sinclair Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $11.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Sinclair has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $22.41.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.51). Sinclair had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 42.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

