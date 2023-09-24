General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills stock opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $78.98. General Mills has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

