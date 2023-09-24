Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OZK opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Bank OZK by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank OZK by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

