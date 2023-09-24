Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

ONTX opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.59% and a negative net margin of 9,222.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

