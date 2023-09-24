Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Price Performance

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $12.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after buying an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $852,000. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

