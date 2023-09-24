Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDEX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pro-Dex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Pro-Dex by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.