NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.15.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NN Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NN Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and corporate life products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.
