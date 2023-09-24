Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.29.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $55,002.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,249.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $263.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.43 million.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

