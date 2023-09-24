InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NVIV opened at $1.16 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $3.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVIV. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

