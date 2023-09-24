Micron Technology’s (MU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,810 shares of company stock worth $16,070,700. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,193,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,915,277,000 after acquiring an additional 282,292 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,320,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,345,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,833,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,311,265,000 after acquiring an additional 484,293 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,060,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,702 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $891,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

