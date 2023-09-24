Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MRIN stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Marin Software by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marin Software during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Marin Software by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. 10.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

