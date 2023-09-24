Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 1.4 %
MRIN stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.84.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 74.19% and a negative net margin of 118.20%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.