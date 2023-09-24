Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Trading Down 59.8 %

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $966,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.98.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($11.20) by ($0.80). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

