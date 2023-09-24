Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,444.40 ($17.89).

Several research firms have recently commented on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Insider Activity

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

In related news, insider Roberto Quarta acquired 5,513 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,067 ($13.22) per share, for a total transaction of £58,823.71 ($72,864.75). Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,038.50 ($12.86) on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959.20 ($11.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,316.75 ($16.31). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,106.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,177.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,192.50, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Smith & Nephew Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Smith & Nephew’s payout ratio is currently 15,000.00%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also

