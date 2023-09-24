Analysts Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Price Target at $8.32

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.32.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.05). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Pardo sold 50,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $446,711.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,670,867.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ann Varanakis sold 5,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $43,023.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Pardo sold 50,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $446,711.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,670,867.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,897. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.