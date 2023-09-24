VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VZIO. Bank of America downgraded VIZIO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

VZIO opened at $5.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.71.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $37,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,410.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,366 shares of company stock worth $62,532. Company insiders own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZIO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in VIZIO by 381.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in VIZIO in the second quarter worth $66,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

