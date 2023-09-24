THG Plc (LON:THG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 118.25 ($1.46).

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 87 ($1.08) to GBX 89 ($1.10) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

THG stock opened at GBX 69.16 ($0.86) on Friday. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 118.10 ($1.46). The stock has a market cap of £899.08 million, a P/E ratio of -203.41, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 93.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

