Analysts Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) PT at GBX 1,010

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,086.67 ($13.46).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,190 ($14.74) to GBX 1,210 ($14.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Shares of LON:PSON opened at GBX 867.80 ($10.75) on Friday. Pearson has a 1 year low of GBX 749.40 ($9.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.46). The company has a market cap of £6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,169.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 852.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 837.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,500.00%.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

