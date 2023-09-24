Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.04.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $7.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.91 million, a PE ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

