RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Stock Down 2.4 %
RADCOM stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 million, a P/E ratio of 147.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $11.50.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. RADCOM had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Equities analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
