RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RFIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded RF Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their target price on RF Industries from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Shares of RFIL opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.58 million, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the first quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

