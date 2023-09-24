StockNews.com Lowers Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Federal Signal stock opened at $58.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. Analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,040,000 after purchasing an additional 86,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,242,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $175,756,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after acquiring an additional 148,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

