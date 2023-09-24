Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Trading Up 1.1 %

MCHX opened at $1.35 on Thursday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 24.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marchex in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marchex by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marchex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

