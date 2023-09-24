FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $277.67.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $269.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.37. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. On average, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,830 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,947,000 after acquiring an additional 774,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,367,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,342,000 after acquiring an additional 658,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,537,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

