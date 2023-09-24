Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
MLSS stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.32.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
