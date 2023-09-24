Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

MLSS stock opened at $0.96 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 78.34% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

