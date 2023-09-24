Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.58 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.33% of Taitron Components worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

