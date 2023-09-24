The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $33.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.90.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

RVNC stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $37.98.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $58.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 903.28% and a negative net margin of 191.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revance Therapeutics

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $424,821.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $655,398.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,614,350.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,725.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,930 in the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 306,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 181,372 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 99,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 38,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

