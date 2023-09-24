Restaurant Brands International’s (QSR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on QSR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.19.

Shares of QSR opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,271,660,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

