Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

REG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.70.

NASDAQ REG opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.18. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 121.50%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1,112.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 98,059.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,457,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $79,393,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

