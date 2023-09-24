Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $89.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.19.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,234.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

