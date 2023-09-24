DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $20.00

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Sunday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.95.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $16.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.04. DigitalBridge Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.48 million. DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -2.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 774.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 161.1% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $69 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

